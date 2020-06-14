Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Flowood, MS with garage

1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1299 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
301 Gladeview Place
301 Gladeview Place, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2096 sqft
Great 4 bed 3 bath for rent in Brandon! - This lovely home is now available for rent in Hidden Hills. Conveniently located off of Lakeland Drive or Spillway Road, it is great for commuters. It sits on a large corner lot and backs up to water.

1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.

1 Unit Available
1998 Lincolnshire Blvd
1998 Lincolnshire Boulevard, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1438 sqft
Three bedroom two bath in Blackthorne Subdivision 1,431 sq ft Built in 2005 Split plan with front and back porches Gas log fireplace Separate shower in master bathroom 2 car garage Partially fenced backyard Deposit is equal to one month's

1 Unit Available
204 CROSSCREEK DR
204 Crosscreek Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Literally like brand new... fresh paint and new flooring throughout! 2 car attached garage, private patio, fully fenced back yard that backs up to a tree line for even more privacy... this one won't last long.

1 Unit Available
227 ASHTON WAY
227 Ashton Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3D Virtual Tour Available - Please be sure to click the virtual tour link.

1 Unit Available
103 Gardenview Drive
103 Gardenview Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1734 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath newly renovated with all new paint, appliances, floors ect. Neighborhood boat dock. Will be ready April 10th 2020. https://oakleighpropertiesllc.managebuilding.
3 Units Available
The Gables
880 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,085
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,313
1332 sqft
Nice location just across from the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir and close to shopping and dining. Units featuring well-equipped kitchens, open floorplans and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
726 Hawthorn Green Drive
726 Hawthorn Green, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ridgeland. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, small yard, deck, and screened in porch. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 Unit Available
38 FOX GLEN CIR
38 Fox Glen Circle, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1284 sqft
Cute, updated and move in ready! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Crossgates is ready for you to call it home! The kitchen is a chef's delight, with granite counters, tile floors and stainless appliances. The den features hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
2017 Rolling Hills Dr.
2017 Rolling Hill Dr, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1583 sqft
Magnolia Real Estate Management Group, LLC 601-316-2556 DO NOT FILL OUT A RENTAL APPLICATION ON ZILLOW. Call Barry East at 601-622-7322. This house has been redone from top to bottom.

1 Unit Available
3719 MONTROSE CT
3719 Montrose Court, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1465 sqft
Fondren/Woodland Hills, within jogging distance of the Medical school 3 bedrooms/2 baths Great yard with wood fence and deck Garage Central heat and air, Gas logs in pretty fireplace

1 Unit Available
240 MELROSE DR
240 Melrose Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Off Old Canton Road in NE Jackson 2 car garage Huge, fenced back yard

1 Unit Available
412 PORT ARBOR
412 Port Arbor, Rankin County, MS
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
WATERFRONT! Totally Redone with much attention to detail! Fresh paint !! So many high end updates and upgrades!Amazing home on the water in Arbor Landing.

1 Unit Available
325 EAST MAGNOLIA PLACE
325 Magnolia Way, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This home looks almost new!! It has a large fenced backyard and sits on a quite street in River Ridge. This area is conveniently located to I-20 and close to shopping such as Bass Pro Shop, Sam's and the Outlet Mall.

1 Unit Available
107 South Park Dr
107 South Park Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Wonderfully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Northeast Jackson. Fresh paint and granite counter tops. Massive fenced in back yard. Enclosed garage. Unit comes stocked with all appliances. Turn key and ready to move in today.

1 Unit Available
5170 Ridgewood Rd
5170 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath for rent in Northeast Jackson! - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home for rent on Ridgewood Road (driveway on Newland St)! No carpet and a large fenced backyard, and also a large covered porch with a 2-car garage! Visit our

1 Unit Available
1625 SHEFFIELD DR
1625 Sheffield Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful home in North Lake subdivision 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths 2,663 sq ft Two story with large master suite Separate dining room Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample storage Keeping room with fireplace Large great room with
1 Unit Available
608 Chambord Dr
608 Chambord Drive, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home in Brandon 39042 - 3 Bed/2 Bath Home 2 Car Garage Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Gas Stove Gas Log Fireplace Spacious walk in closet in Master Bedroom Master Bathroom features: Duel Vanity, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower Fully

1 Unit Available
413 Brentwood Dr
413 Brentwood Drive, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3/2 For Rent in Madison - Now available for rent, this home in North Place has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and new flooring.

1 Unit Available
2502 Chase Court
2502 Chase Ct, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2502 Chase Court Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home Available in Providence! - This great home is now available for rent in Gluckstadt.

1 Unit Available
256 BUCKHEAD DR
256 Buckhead Dr, Madison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
Rare opportunity. New construction. Great new open floor plan. Large rooms with formal dining, large den overlooking beautiful fireplace and bookshelves. Nice open kitchen with granite island and keeping room. Nice split plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Flowood, MS

Flowood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

