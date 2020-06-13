Apartment List
/
MS
/
clinton
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clinton, MS

Finding an apartment in Clinton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:46am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1626 Edgewood Place
1626 Edgewood Place, Clinton, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$786
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$898
1357 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
906 Terrace Ave
906 Terrace Avenue, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$550
Great Duplex near JSU University - Property Id: 283935 Brand new Appliances with washer and dryer hookup and air conditioning. Newly painted! Spacious lawn.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
3144 Fleetwood Drive
3144 Fleetwood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1440 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
296 Woodcliff Drive
296 Woodcliff Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2242 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
125 James Garfield Circle
125 James Garfield Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1053 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1329 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1286 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$987
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4816 Windermere
4816 Windermere Ter, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1941 sqft
This 4/2 in the Broadmoor Community is ready for you! - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1909 Catalina Dr
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1528 sqft
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers beautiful flooring through out the home, as well as nice neutral paint colors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 Cummins St
320 Cummins Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1850 sqft
Spacious 3/1.5 Renovated - Property Id: 296193 Renovated 3/1.5 with bonus rooms. New Flooring and fresh paint. Central Heat and Air. Refrigerator provided. Large Kitchen and Livingrooms and Laundry room. Fenced Yard and Covered patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
416 Pimlico Place
416 Pimlico Place, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1416 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clinton, MS

Finding an apartment in Clinton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton 2 BedroomsClinton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClinton 3 Bedrooms
Clinton Apartments with BalconyClinton Apartments with GarageClinton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClinton Apartments with Parking
Clinton Apartments with PoolClinton Apartments with Washer-DryerClinton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClinton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSBrandon, MS
Flowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Mississippi College
Jackson State University