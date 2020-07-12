Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:29 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MS with parking

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:55am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
707 Cherry Stone Drive
707 Cherry Stone Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
707 Cherry Stone Drive Available 05/18/20 3/2 for rent in Cherry Park Subdivision! - This three bed, two bath home is now available for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Clinton

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
593 Lowder Drive
593 Lowder Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$580
1026 sqft
Rent to Own this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath fixer upper in West Jackson. Apply at https://c-3homes.managebuilding.com to complete the application process and background check.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
8 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3083 Suncrest Drive
3083 Suncrest Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1590 sqft
Move in ready, recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. New floors, updated kitchen. carport, smart lock. Make this house your home today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
3438 West Capital St
3438 West Capitol Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$700
1300 sqft
Call today to schedule a viewing of this property. Also ask about our second chance program where we have something to fit everybody need and we are offering S100.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
20 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
21 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1329 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$992
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1286 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4319 Dunn St
4319 Dunn Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1518 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in NE Jackson Hardwood floors throughout Two car carport Partially fenced backyard Washer/dryer hookups Deposit is equal to one month's rent

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1177 Druid Hill Dr
1177 Druid Hill Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
1256 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath Remodeled kitchen Remodeled bathroom Hardwood floors Ceramic tile kitchen floor Granite tile countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
543 Wellington Road
543 Wellington Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1645 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2935 Lakewood Drive
2935 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1236 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in South Jackson - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath New Flooring Kitchen Appliances Furnished Washer Dryer Connections Central Heat and Air Covered Parking (RLNE3524338)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
653 Briarcliff Circle
653 Briarcliff Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1181 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent. New floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 car carport, backyard and more. Come look at this home today.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
543 WELLINGTON ST
543 Wellington Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
2906 Revere Street
2906 Revere Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
Newly Renovated, Central Heat & Air, Fenced yard, Hardwoods Floors!! Great, Quiet Neighborhood, HUD accepted. Carport and Drive-Way. Nice corner lot

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1964 Ventura Drive
1964 Ventura Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1964 Ventura Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Dianne Dr.
1315 Dianne Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1317 sqft
New roof and be completely remodeled from floors to painting throughout, plumbing upgrades and doors and trim renewed. The exterior painted and have new doors and trim along with the yard spruced up.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clinton, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clinton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

