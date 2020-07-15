Apartment List
/
MS
/
clinton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:13 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MS with garages

Clinton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Fox Run Way
111 Fox Run Way, Clinton, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Cute 2/2 with Garage in Clinton's Woodmoor - Property Id: 320109 2/2 with Garage split plan, backs up to Natchez Trace, Freshly Painted with Natural Grey, Stainless Appliances, Deck, Fireplace, Washer Dryer in House, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Tile in

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
707 Cherry Stone Drive
707 Cherry Stone Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
707 Cherry Stone Drive Available 05/18/20 3/2 for rent in Cherry Park Subdivision! - This three bed, two bath home is now available for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1177 Druid Hill Dr
1177 Druid Hill Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
1256 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath Remodeled kitchen Remodeled bathroom Hardwood floors Ceramic tile kitchen floor Granite tile countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
543 Wellington Road
543 Wellington Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1645 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
543 WELLINGTON ST
543 Wellington Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5170 Ridgewood Rd
5170 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath for rent in Northeast Jackson! - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home for rent on Ridgewood Road (driveway on Newland St)! No carpet and a large fenced backyard, and also a large covered porch with a 2-car garage! Visit our

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1625 SHEFFIELD DR
1625 Sheffield Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful home in North Lake subdivision 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths 2,663 sq ft Two story with large master suite Separate dining room Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample storage Keeping room with fireplace Large great room with

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 PEACHTREE ST
1319 Peachtree Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Adorable house in the heart of Historic Belhaven. Close to downtown, the medical corridor, local colleges and the new Belhaven Town Center! All wood floors throughout- no carpet. Built-ins, large closets and updated bathrooms. Off street parking.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3719 Montrose Ct
3719 Montrose Court, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1465 sqft
3 bedrooms/2 baths Fondren/Woodland Hills Within jogging distance of the Medical school Great yard with wooden fence and deck Garage Central heat and air Gas logs in pretty fireplace Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
622 Chelsea Drive
622 Chelsea Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1342 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. New floors, updated bathrooms, garage, stainless steel appliances and more. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
715 Kirkley Drive
715 Kirkley Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1196 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 full bath home. Everything is BRAND NEW!. New Kitchen, Floors, Paint. Central Heat & Air and much much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Clinton, MS

Clinton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton 2 BedroomsClinton 3 Bedrooms
Clinton Apartments with BalconiesClinton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClinton Apartments with Parking
Clinton Apartments with PoolsClinton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClinton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSBrandon, MS
Flowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Mississippi College
Jackson State University