13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clinton, MS

Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.

906 Terrace Ave
906 Terrace Avenue, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$550
Great Duplex near JSU University - Property Id: 283935 Brand new Appliances with washer and dryer hookup and air conditioning. Newly painted! Spacious lawn.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!

Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.

1328 ROXBURY CT
1328 Roxbury Ct, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$725
1000 sqft
One bedroom, one bath condo in NE Jackson Washer and dryer included Refrigerator included Central heating & Air Water included (tenant responsible for electric bill) No pets allowed Fireplace Beautiful courtyard for tenant use Deposit is

1204 LINDEN PL
1204 Linden Place, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
1204 Linden Place in Belhaven 1 bedroom, one bath Living room Kitchen Central air/heat Washer, dryer, refrigerator included Shared outdoor courtyard Deposit is equal to one month's rent

3945 Berkley Dr - B
3945 Berkley Drive, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,000
350 sqft
Renovation completed recently! This corporate furnished 1/1 Carriage House is perfect for someone that doesn't require a ton of space. It is conveniently located directly behind the new District at Eastover Development. High speed cable/wifi.

