1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clinton, MS
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:46am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
906 Terrace Ave
906 Terrace Avenue, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$550
Great Duplex near JSU University - Property Id: 283935 Brand new Appliances with washer and dryer hookup and air conditioning. Newly painted! Spacious lawn.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
15 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1328 ROXBURY CT
1328 Roxbury Ct, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$725
1000 sqft
One bedroom, one bath condo in NE Jackson Washer and dryer included Refrigerator included Central heating & Air Water included (tenant responsible for electric bill) No pets allowed Fireplace Beautiful courtyard for tenant use Deposit is
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1204 LINDEN PL
1204 Linden Place, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
1204 Linden Place in Belhaven 1 bedroom, one bath Living room Kitchen Central air/heat Washer, dryer, refrigerator included Shared outdoor courtyard Deposit is equal to one month's rent
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
3945 Berkley Dr - B
3945 Berkley Drive, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,000
350 sqft
Renovation completed recently! This corporate furnished 1/1 Carriage House is perfect for someone that doesn't require a ton of space. It is conveniently located directly behind the new District at Eastover Development. High speed cable/wifi.
