11 Apartments for rent in Brandon, MS with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:33am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,180
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Results within 5 miles of Brandon
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
409 Westport Way
409 Westport Way, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront 3 Bed 2 Bath available in Flowood! - Waterfront Rental available in Flowood. This 3 bed 2 bath features all new floors, paint, Very private backyard, iron gates and doors, two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Brandon
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
500 Northpointe Pkwy Apt 221
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo at The Diplomat 995 square feet Refrigerator included Fireplace Spacious community courtyard with pool Tennis courts on site Washer and dryer included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
1328 ROXBURY CT
1328 Roxbury Ct, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
One bedroom, one bath condo in NE Jackson Washer and dryer included Refrigerator included Central heating & Air Water included (tenant responsible for electric bill) No pets allowed Fireplace Beautiful courtyard for tenant use Deposit is
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
117 BRENHAVEN BLVD
117 Brenhaven Boulevard, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 BR 2 BA split plan home with an open living/dining area with fireplace. The location is wonderful and close enough to walk to the reservoir. Drive by and call today.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
22 River Run Dr.
22 River Run Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Please be advised, this home is occupied. Do not disturb the tenants. This unit does not come with a washer and dryer. It does have hook-ups. Unit is available on 8/1/2020. This one won't last long, it never does.
Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
1 Unit Available
4018 REDWING AVE
4018 Redwing Ave, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
Charming Fondren cottage with high ceilings and wood floors. No carpet. 3 bedrooms plus an office. Refrigerator, washer and dryer furnished. Detached building for studio/workshop. Owner will sell for $169,000.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
835 North Jefferson St
835 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2658 sqft
Great Home for rent in historic Belhaven Heights Neighborhood. 4BR/4BA Recently Renovated with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tall ceilings, formal dining room. Conveniently located to Millsaps, Belhaven and UMMC.
