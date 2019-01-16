Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry

206 Fritts Circle Available 07/14/20 Cozy, Well Cared For Home!!! - Are you looking for a cozy, yet spacious home that has been well cared for? Then look no further! This well maintained home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and it is located in the desirable Pioneer Ridge Subdivision, which is located approximately 15 minutes from the west gate of Ft. Leonard Wood. As you enter you’re welcomed by upgraded laminate wood flooring. This flooring continues throughout the home and the bedrooms feature plush carpet. The kitchen comes equipped with all kitchen appliances, ample amount of cabinets and a kitchen island. The laundry room comes finished with a washer and dryer. The master bedroom is a generous size and comes complete with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and an on suite. Take a step out outside and enjoy your flat backyard, which comes complete with a patio area, fire pit and a storage shed. This home is pet friendly with a pet limit of one, per homeowner approval and a one-time $300 non-refundable pet fee. Please give us a call today! Square footage is approximate.



(RLNE4614529)