Waynesville, MO
206 Fritts Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

206 Fritts Circle

206 Fritts Circle · (573) 336-2206 ext. 103
Waynesville
Location

206 Fritts Circle, Waynesville, MO 65583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 206 Fritts Circle · Avail. Jul 14

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
206 Fritts Circle Available 07/14/20 Cozy, Well Cared For Home!!! - Are you looking for a cozy, yet spacious home that has been well cared for? Then look no further! This well maintained home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and it is located in the desirable Pioneer Ridge Subdivision, which is located approximately 15 minutes from the west gate of Ft. Leonard Wood. As you enter you’re welcomed by upgraded laminate wood flooring. This flooring continues throughout the home and the bedrooms feature plush carpet. The kitchen comes equipped with all kitchen appliances, ample amount of cabinets and a kitchen island. The laundry room comes finished with a washer and dryer. The master bedroom is a generous size and comes complete with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and an on suite. Take a step out outside and enjoy your flat backyard, which comes complete with a patio area, fire pit and a storage shed. This home is pet friendly with a pet limit of one, per homeowner approval and a one-time $300 non-refundable pet fee. Please give us a call today! Square footage is approximate.

(RLNE4614529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Fritts Circle have any available units?
206 Fritts Circle has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Fritts Circle have?
Some of 206 Fritts Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Fritts Circle currently offering any rent specials?
206 Fritts Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Fritts Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Fritts Circle is pet friendly.
Does 206 Fritts Circle offer parking?
No, 206 Fritts Circle does not offer parking.
Does 206 Fritts Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Fritts Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Fritts Circle have a pool?
No, 206 Fritts Circle does not have a pool.
Does 206 Fritts Circle have accessible units?
No, 206 Fritts Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Fritts Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Fritts Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Fritts Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Fritts Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
