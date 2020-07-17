Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

200 Fritts Circle Available 07/31/20 4 bedroom 3 bath home! - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a must see! Located in the popular and desirable Pioneer Ridge subdivision in Waynesville, it is just minutes from the West Gate of Fort Leonard Wood and all Waynesville has to offer! This home boasts beautiful, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a nice deck, and a sprinkler system! This home will not last long! Pets are welcome with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 and $50 for each additional pet. Sq. Footage approximate.



(RLNE4230340)