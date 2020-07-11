5 Apartments for rent in Warrensburg, MO with parking

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Vest
810 Vest Drive, Warrensburg, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
810 Vest Available 07/24/20 - Cute 2 bed 1 bath home with 1 car garage. Fenced back yard. Comes with refrigerator, stove, and washer and dryer. PETS OK WITH APPROVAL AND A $350 DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING. (RLNE5111121)

1 of 38

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
108 Fairview
108 Fairview Avenue, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
- This is a giant home with lots of additional space located in an established neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1104 Casey Court - A
1104 Casey Ct, Warrensburg, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1210 sqft
Two bedroom Two bath duplex
Results within 10 miles of Warrensburg

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
710 Deerbrook Circle - G
710 Deerbrook Circle, Knob Noster, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Are you looking to work at Whiteman Air Force Base and looking for a place with all of the benefits of a hotel at a great price? We have the perfect place for you! This furnished apartment has everything you will need during your stay in Knob

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
714 Deerbrook Circle - E
714 Deerbrook Cir, Knob Noster, MO
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
Great apartment complex only 2 miles from Whiteman Air Force Base. This is a huge 2-bedroom apartment. We currently have one vacancy. Don't miss out on this great apartment. Apartments feature huge bedrooms that are approximately 13x11 feet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Warrensburg, MO

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

