Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

503 Grover St Available 08/01/20 Older 3bed/1.5bath with most utilities included - Older nice size home close to campus. Front porch, enclosed patio, unfinished basement, and fenced backyard. Really large bedrooms and closets. Some nice built-in books shelves, linen cabinets and drawers. Water, sewer, gas, trash and lawn care are provided. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, W/D hook ups. PETS OK WITH APPROVAL AND A $500 DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.



(RLNE2019486)