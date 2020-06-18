118 Cedar Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VIENNA - Garage & Gazebo - $199 MONTH / $299 DOWN - Property Id: 291416



Large Garage/Workshop in Town with concrete slab & driveway, electric, & water on 2 city lots. Would make a great place to pull up your modular or mobile home, build your dream home, or even start your own business! Right off the main drag in Vienna & in sight of Hwy 63, close to other businesses, nice layout, mostly level open lot. Backs to woods for added privacy.



Go check this property out, then call if interested!



$564 Total Amount Required To Enter Into Agreement

Includes:

Monthly lease/mortgage payment: $199.21

Monthly prorated real estate taxes: $16.79

Monthly “No Insurance Fee”: $49.00

One Time -Down Payment/Option Fee: $299.00

Purchase Price: $22,999



Guaranteed Owner Financed, For Sale By Owner, No Credit Check, Fixer Upper, and Sold AS-IS.



*** Note: Photos may be dated and may not represent current aesthetics. ***



For more information or to apply please call 573-358-9700 or email easyown.info@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291416

Property Id 291416



(RLNE5860564)