118 Cedar Circle

Amenities
VIENNA - Garage & Gazebo - $199 MONTH / $299 DOWN - Property Id: 291416
Large Garage/Workshop in Town with concrete slab & driveway, electric, & water on 2 city lots. Would make a great place to pull up your modular or mobile home, build your dream home, or even start your own business! Right off the main drag in Vienna & in sight of Hwy 63, close to other businesses, nice layout, mostly level open lot. Backs to woods for added privacy.
Go check this property out, then call if interested!
$564 Total Amount Required To Enter Into Agreement
Includes:
Monthly lease/mortgage payment: $199.21
Monthly prorated real estate taxes: $16.79
Monthly “No Insurance Fee”: $49.00
One Time -Down Payment/Option Fee: $299.00
Purchase Price: $22,999
Guaranteed Owner Financed, For Sale By Owner, No Credit Check, Fixer Upper, and Sold AS-IS.
*** Note: Photos may be dated and may not represent current aesthetics. ***
For more information or to apply please call 573-358-9700 or email easyown.info@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291416
Property Id 291416
(RLNE5860564)