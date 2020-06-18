All apartments in Vienna
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

118 Cedar Circle Drive · (573) 358-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

118 Cedar Circle Drive, Vienna, MO 65582

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VIENNA - Garage & Gazebo - $199 MONTH / $299 DOWN - Property Id: 291416

Large Garage/Workshop in Town with concrete slab & driveway, electric, & water on 2 city lots. Would make a great place to pull up your modular or mobile home, build your dream home, or even start your own business! Right off the main drag in Vienna & in sight of Hwy 63, close to other businesses, nice layout, mostly level open lot. Backs to woods for added privacy.

Go check this property out, then call if interested!

$564 Total Amount Required To Enter Into Agreement
Includes:
Monthly lease/mortgage payment: $199.21
Monthly prorated real estate taxes: $16.79
Monthly “No Insurance Fee”: $49.00
One Time -Down Payment/Option Fee: $299.00
Purchase Price: $22,999

Guaranteed Owner Financed, For Sale By Owner, No Credit Check, Fixer Upper, and Sold AS-IS.

*** Note: Photos may be dated and may not represent current aesthetics. ***

For more information or to apply please call 573-358-9700 or email easyown.info@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291416
Property Id 291416

(RLNE5860564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

