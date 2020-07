Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

109 Lakeview Ct Available 07/23/20 split foyer home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths - This beautiful home is located in the Hickory Ridge subdivision. Its a split foyer with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, vaulted ceilings, dual sinks in the master bathroom and a Jacuzzi tub. Is has a fence and a work bench in the garage. Pet friendly an non refundable pet fee of $250 for the first pet and $50 for each additional pet. Square footage is approximate.



(RLNE4942912)