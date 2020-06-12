/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rolla, MO
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
907 W. 12th Street
907 West 12th Street, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2+ Bedrooms/2 1/2 Baths with basement - (RLNE5796295)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Brady Dr
202 Brady Drive, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
202 Brady Dr Available 07/01/20 Nice Location - 1st Month Rent $1995.00 2 Car Garage Bonus Room (RLNE5712594)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1537 Timber Creek Rd
1537 Timber Creek Road, Rolla, MO
- 1st Month Rent $2290.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup (RLNE5618094)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
601 Shady Acres Ct
601 Shady Acres Ct, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
- 1st Month Rent $1590.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup No Pets Fireplace Can Not Be Used Electric Heat No Pets Allowed (RLNE5499252)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 W. 16th St.
102 West 16th Street, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home steps away from Missouri S&T Campus! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home steps away from Missouri S&T Campus! It has central A/C and Gas heat. The kitchen includes a Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Steeplechase
202 Steeplechase Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1760 sqft
Available NOW!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House for Rent - 06/01/2020 - This all brick home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a total of 1,760 square feet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 Vichy Rd
2102 Vichy Road, Rolla, MO
- 1st Month Rent $1775.00 (RLNE3926372)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
807 W 12th St
807 West 12th Street, Rolla, MO
- 1st Month Rent $2250.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Extra Bonus Room Basement No Pets Allowed (RLNE3926301)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
711 W 11th St
711 West 11th Street, Rolla, MO
- 1st Month Rent $1845.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Basement No Pets Allowed (RLNE3926258)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Laird Ave
15 Laird Avenue, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
- 1st Month Rent $1425.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 1 Car Garage Fenced Back Yard Fireplace No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728134)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Hawthorne
22 Hawthorne Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
- 1st Month Rent $1670.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup No Pets Allowed (RLNE3207168)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Bray Ave
804 Bray Avenue, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
- 1st Month Rent $1690.00 Washer/Dryer Included 1 Car Carport No Pets Allowed (RLNE3053456)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 S Elm St
108 South Elm Street, Rolla, MO
- 1st Month Rent $1470.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup No Pets Upstairs has a kitchenette Ameren Gas No Pets Allowed (RLNE3046601)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 Liberty Dr
1509 Liberty Drive, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
- 1st Month Rent $1845.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Electric Heat (RLNE3046307)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Britt Lane
1204 Britt Lane, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1204 Britt Lane Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $2075.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE2773198)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 W 16th St
101 West 16th Street, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$595
101 W 16th St Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1120.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Natural Gas Heat (RLNE2386251)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 Fox Creek Rd
404 Fox Creek Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
404 Fox Creek Rd Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1400.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 1 Car Garage Cannot Use Pellet Stove Security System Available At Tenant's Expense No Pets Allowed (RLNE2318491)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Stephendale Ct
16 Stephendale Ct, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$495
16 Stephendale Ct Available 08/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $920.00 Pet Friendly 1 Window/Wall A/C Unit Natural Gas Heat (RLNE2318510)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Steeplechase
107 Steeplechase Road, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
107 Steeplechase Available 07/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1600.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2283599)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2619 Camelot Dr
2619 Camelot Drive, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
- 1st Month Rent $1575.00 Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Garage Fenced in Yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE2163123)
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1008 N Oak St
1008 North Oak Street, Rolla, MO
1008 N Oak St Available 06/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1690.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup No Pets Allowed (RLNE3926264)
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1402 Whitney
1402 Whitney Lane, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
- 1st Month Rent $1690.00 2 Car Garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE2251745)
1 of 1
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
811 Bray Ave
811 Bray Avenue, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
811 Bray Ave Available 06/01/20 - 1st Month Rent $1690.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup Large Bonus Room Fenced Backyard with Shed Natural Gas Insert Fireplace (RLNE3440694)
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1326 Chelsea Ln
1326 Chelsea Lane, Rolla, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
- 1st Month Rent $1895.00 Washer/Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage HOA Dues $250 Annually Pet Friendly No Pets Allowed (RLNE2402972)