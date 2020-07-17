Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

16831 H Hunters Ridge Available 08/04/20 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located just a few minutes from the main gate to FLW to include covered parking! It is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment. It comes with all kitchen appliances, in addition to a washer and dryer. Lawn maintenance is provided, as well as water, sewer and trash! These units come unfurnished for $495 per month and furnished for $535 per month. They’re pet friendly with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. These apartments are move-in ready! Contact Realty Executives today to view your new home! Square footage is approximate and furniture will vary per unit.



(RLNE4225612)