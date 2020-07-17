All apartments in Pulaski County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

16831 H Hunters Ridge

16831 Hunters Ridge Ln · (573) 336-2206 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16831 Hunters Ridge Ln, Pulaski County, MO 65584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 16831 H Hunters Ridge · Avail. Aug 4

$535

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
16831 H Hunters Ridge Available 08/04/20 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located just a few minutes from the main gate to FLW to include covered parking! It is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment. It comes with all kitchen appliances, in addition to a washer and dryer. Lawn maintenance is provided, as well as water, sewer and trash! These units come unfurnished for $495 per month and furnished for $535 per month. They’re pet friendly with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. These apartments are move-in ready! Contact Realty Executives today to view your new home! Square footage is approximate and furniture will vary per unit.

(RLNE4225612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16831 H Hunters Ridge have any available units?
16831 H Hunters Ridge has a unit available for $535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16831 H Hunters Ridge have?
Some of 16831 H Hunters Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16831 H Hunters Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
16831 H Hunters Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16831 H Hunters Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 16831 H Hunters Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 16831 H Hunters Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 16831 H Hunters Ridge offers parking.
Does 16831 H Hunters Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16831 H Hunters Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16831 H Hunters Ridge have a pool?
No, 16831 H Hunters Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 16831 H Hunters Ridge have accessible units?
No, 16831 H Hunters Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 16831 H Hunters Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 16831 H Hunters Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16831 H Hunters Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 16831 H Hunters Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
