Minutes from FLW! - This beautiful home sits in Brush Creek subdivision and is just minutes from FLW. Walking in, you will immediately notice the gorgeous beaming hardwood flooring that runs throughout. The living room is very spacious and features vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. The large kitchen offers tons of cabinet/counter space, beautiful custom cabinetry and accesses the back deck. The spacious master bedroom is carpeted for comfort and features tray ceilings, a huge walk in closet and a master en suite with double vanities and a gorgeous tiled shower. The two additional guest bedrooms are also good sized and carpeted. There is another full guest bathroom and main floor laundry. This home sits over an unfinished basement.



(RLNE5533026)