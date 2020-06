Amenities

conference room lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room lobby

This is a high visibility stop light location with multiple renting options. The building has been previously used as a law firm and a non for profit, but can be used in a verity of ways. The listing includes the use of the front entrance, lobby/reception area, common hallway connecting, 3 offices, conference room, kitchen and private bathroom with shower for $1,600. This location would be ideal for a law, accounting, or insurance office.