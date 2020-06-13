9 Apartments for rent in Poplar Bluff, MO

/
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2051 North Westwood Boulevard
2051 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO
Studio
$395
This small front office with a window shares a common waiting area with other offices in the building. Utilities are included in rent.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Crestwood
2408 Crestwood Drive, Poplar Bluff, MO
Studio
$1,600
2092 sqft
This is a high visibility stop light location with multiple renting options. The building has been previously used as a law firm and a non for profit, but can be used in a verity of ways.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2201 North Westwood Blvd. - Suite 5
2201 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO
Studio
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2201 North Westwood Blvd. - Suite 5 in Poplar Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
618 South Westwood
618 South Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, MO
Studio
$2,600
6156 sqft
Great location for a retail business, medical faculty, office complex, or sporting goods store.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1908 South Broadway
1908 S Broadway St, Poplar Bluff, MO
Studio
$750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1908 South Broadway in Poplar Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3374 Oak Grove Rd
3374 Oak Grove Road, Butler County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2004 sqft
Serene Lakefront Property!! $1550 Month - Rent To own for 36 Months A reasonable down payment gets you into this $240,000 home.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4327 Hwy 67 North
4327 Highway 67 N, Butler County, MO
Studio
$1,500
This great space consists of numerous offices plus room for even more offices. In addition there is a large entry area/foyer with a designated reception space and a very large conference room.
1 of 7
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4093 North Highway 67
4093 Highway 67 N, Butler County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
2BR/1BA open floor plan, washer/dryer hook-up, spacious yard to mow and use. Concrete patio accessed through French doors. Utilities furnished.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
185 Terrell
185 Terrell Ave, Butler County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1472 sqft
Home will be available to move in mid July 2020. Very neat and clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home for rent. Located just minutes from the hospital, shopping and dining.
