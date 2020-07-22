/
11 Apartments for rent in Butler County, MO📍
815 Lester
815 Lester Street, Poplar Bluff, MO
6 Bedrooms
$480
1365 sqft
Very Large Home! - Property Id: 322796 OFFER AS IS FIXER UPPER HOMES AND LAND AT NO CREDIT CHECKS! This very large townhouse has a ton of potential for a large family! Could also be made into individual apartments with the right investor! Located
166 County Road 466
166 County Road 466, Butler County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Country Living - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home sitting on 2 acres - If you are looking for country living just right outside Poplar Bluff City limits. Farmhouse that has been remodeled - 2 bedroom, 1 bath on 2 acres. 1 year lease, $625 rent, $625 deposit.
4061 Highway PP
4061 Highway PP, Butler County, MO
Studio
$800
818 sqft
This office space is conveniently located on busy Highway PP giving you easy access to the 67 by-pass to allow for easy travel in all directions. Includes two offices with a central reception area/meeting room.
2201 North Westwood - Suite 11
2201 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO
Studio
$1,000
1200 sqft
Suite 11 of Westwood Village Shopping Center is an open space that has been freshly painted and has new flooring. This suite consists of 2 restrooms, a mop closet, and a mechanical room. High visibility from Westwood Blvd.
2051 North Westwood Boulevard
2051 N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO
Studio
$395
This small front office with a window shares a common waiting area with other offices in the building. Utilities are included in rent.
4327 Hwy 67 North
4327 Highway 67 N, Butler County, MO
Studio
$1,500
This great space consists of numerous offices plus room for even more offices. In addition there is a large entry area/foyer with a designated reception space and a very large conference room.
4093 North Highway 67
4093 Highway 67 N, Butler County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
2BR/1BA open floor plan, washer/dryer hook-up, spacious yard to mow and use. Concrete patio accessed through French doors. Utilities furnished.
185 Terrell
185 Terrell Ave, Butler County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1472 sqft
Home will be available to move in mid July 2020. Very neat and clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home for rent. Located just minutes from the hospital, shopping and dining.
2408 Crestwood
2408 Crestwood Drive, Poplar Bluff, MO
Studio
$1,600
2092 sqft
This is a high visibility stop light location with multiple renting options. The building has been previously used as a law firm and a non for profit, but can be used in a verity of ways.
618 South Westwood
618 South Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, MO
Studio
$2,600
6156 sqft
Great location for a retail business, medical faculty, office complex, or sporting goods store.
1908 South Broadway
1908 S Broadway St, Poplar Bluff, MO
Studio
$750
Located on busy S. Broadway, this wide open space can offer you the retail or office space you need for your business. Lease today and join the activity of Southtown Centre businesses.
