Applewood at the Coves

Applewood Apartments offers our residents the convenience of living in the city with the privacy of living outside of it. Located, north of Kansas City near Zona Rosa, Applewood allows for easy access to I-29 and Barry Rd, connecting you to endless shopping, dining & entertainment options. Enjoy amenities that you can't find in the city, such as a swimming pool with a sundeck, lots of outdoor space for pets, a friendly office with a coffee station and off-street parking. Our renovated apartments boast vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, spacious patios, and we welcome all on-aggressive types of pets. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is more than happy to help out with anything related to leasing. If you call Applewood home, visit the Resident Portal; otherwise, give us a call or send us an email and receive a timely response to any question you might have. If you've been searching for an excellent studio, one or two bedroom ...