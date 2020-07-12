All apartments in Kansas City
Applewood at the Coves

7841 N Anita Ave · (913) 214-1601
Location

7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151
The Coves

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0-016 · Avail. Sep 6

$640

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0-139 · Avail. Aug 31

$746

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 0-008 · Avail. Sep 1

$746

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 0-089 · Avail. Aug 14

$761

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0-099 · Avail. Sep 1

$818

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 0-090 · Avail. now

$898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 0-034 · Avail. Sep 22

$964

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1029 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Applewood at the Coves.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
Applewood Apartments offers our residents the convenience of living in the city with the privacy of living outside of it. Located, north of Kansas City near Zona Rosa, Applewood allows for easy access to I-29 and Barry Rd, connecting you to endless shopping, dining & entertainment options. Enjoy amenities that you can't find in the city, such as a swimming pool with a sundeck, lots of outdoor space for pets, a friendly office with a coffee station and off-street parking. Our renovated apartments boast vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, spacious patios, and we welcome all on-aggressive types of pets. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is more than happy to help out with anything related to leasing. If you call Applewood home, visit the Resident Portal; otherwise, give us a call or send us an email and receive a timely response to any question you might have. If you've been searching for an excellent studio, one or two bedroom ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
fee: 300.00
Parking Details: Surface lot. Private off-street lot. Guest parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Applewood at the Coves have any available units?
Applewood at the Coves has 12 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Applewood at the Coves have?
Some of Applewood at the Coves's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Applewood at the Coves currently offering any rent specials?
Applewood at the Coves is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Applewood at the Coves pet-friendly?
Yes, Applewood at the Coves is pet friendly.
Does Applewood at the Coves offer parking?
Yes, Applewood at the Coves offers parking.
Does Applewood at the Coves have units with washers and dryers?
No, Applewood at the Coves does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Applewood at the Coves have a pool?
Yes, Applewood at the Coves has a pool.
Does Applewood at the Coves have accessible units?
No, Applewood at the Coves does not have accessible units.
Does Applewood at the Coves have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Applewood at the Coves has units with dishwashers.
