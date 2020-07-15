/
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jefferson City, MO
Downtown Jefferson City
1111 Jefferson St. C
1111 Jefferson Street, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Close to Downtown - Property Id: 122013 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located close to downtown. The apartment is located on the top level of a tri-plex and has been recently updated.
2504 Southridge Drive - E
2504 Southridge Drive, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$575
980 sqft
**Available July 27th, 2020** This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment is located approximately 1 mile from St. Mary's Hospital and is in the Cedar Hill school district.
916 Millbrook Dr., Unit 5
916 Millbrook Drive, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$530
900 sqft
Apartment no HU Coin Laundry in Hall (W,S,T) Quiet Neighborhood. Trash, Private Parking and Swimming Pool FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid at lease signing
Downtown Jefferson City
1128 East High Street - D
1128 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
850 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bed 1 bath apartment near downtown Jefferson City. This apartment is conveniently located near downtown Jefferson City and is in walking distance to Prison Brews, The Mission, shops, parks & schools.
619 Woodlander Dr., Unit 8
619 Woodlander Road, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Apartment HU (W,S,T) Apartment with W/D Hookups. Quiet Neighborhood. Trash Included and off street parking. Free Epay available. Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent.
623 Woodlander Dr., Unit 8
623 Woodlander Road, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Apartment HU (W,S,T) Apartment with W/D Hookups. Quiet Neighborhood. Trash Included and off street parking. Free Epay available. Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent.
2116 Millbrook Ct., Unit E
2116 Millbrook Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
984 sqft
Apartment with HU (Trash Only) Quiet Neighborhood. Trash, Private Parking and Swimming Pool FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid at lease signing
2101 Alpine Court, Unit E
2101 Alpine Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$530
923 sqft
Apartment no HU Coin Laundry in Hall (T) Quiet Neighborhood, Private Unit Entrance, Patio. Trash included. Free Epay Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid on Move In
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson City
3221 Cassidy Road - B
3221 Cassidy Road, Cole County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
640 sqft
**Available Now** Many new updates in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on south end of Jefferson City. They are approximately 7 miles from Schulte's and in an established neighborhood.
120 Rylee Circle - B
120 Rylee Cir, Callaway County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$785
1100 sqft
**Available July 15th, 2020** (Pictures are not of the actual unit but very similar) One level living in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home located in Holts Summit, Missouri.
5406 Deer Valley Drive - D
5406 Deer Valley Dr, Cole County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
**Available August 1st, 2020** New town-home on the West End of Jefferson City, Missouri. Located close to Binder State Park and Hyvee in the Deer Ridge subdivision.