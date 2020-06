Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Lots of closets and living space for all your belongings. STOP! LOOK! LEASE!

We have 3 bedrooms ready for immediate move in. New pet rules. Up to 50 pounds. Contact us for the full details today!



We accept Section 8.



Included in the rent water/sewer/trash/pest control. Our apartments come with refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave and central AC/heating.



A MUST SEE.........