839 N. Cape Rock Dr Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom House - This all Brick Ranch Home features Newer Carpet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bath, Walk-Out Finished Basement with Wet Bar, Convenient Laundry Shoot, and a Two Car Carport with additional Third Car Concrete Pad. Lawn Care Provided! Sorry no pets. Please call for an appointment.



Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent.



No Pets Allowed



