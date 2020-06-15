All apartments in Cape Girardeau
Find more places like 839 N. Cape Rock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Girardeau, MO
/
839 N. Cape Rock Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

839 N. Cape Rock Dr

839 North Cape Rock Drive · (573) 332-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Girardeau
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

839 North Cape Rock Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 839 N. Cape Rock Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
839 N. Cape Rock Dr Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom House - This all Brick Ranch Home features Newer Carpet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bath, Walk-Out Finished Basement with Wet Bar, Convenient Laundry Shoot, and a Two Car Carport with additional Third Car Concrete Pad. Lawn Care Provided! Sorry no pets. Please call for an appointment.

Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1858108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 N. Cape Rock Dr have any available units?
839 N. Cape Rock Dr has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 839 N. Cape Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
839 N. Cape Rock Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 N. Cape Rock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 839 N. Cape Rock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Girardeau.
Does 839 N. Cape Rock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 839 N. Cape Rock Dr does offer parking.
Does 839 N. Cape Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 N. Cape Rock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 N. Cape Rock Dr have a pool?
No, 839 N. Cape Rock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 839 N. Cape Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 839 N. Cape Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 839 N. Cape Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 N. Cape Rock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 839 N. Cape Rock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 N. Cape Rock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 839 N. Cape Rock Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Cape
630 S Spring St
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Similar Pages

Cape Girardeau 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murphysboro, ILJackson, MO
Carbondale, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Missouri State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity