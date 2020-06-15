Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit on-site laundry parking hot tub

Brent House is located at 714 N Sprigg St, Cape Girardeau, MO was a single family home that was built in 1956 by my great uncle Clarence Brune on property owned by my Grandfather Henry Brune. Clarence or his family lived there until the late 1990s when it was sold to a private owner. It sold again and was completely renovated and upgraded in 2008, and was again a personal home until 2011. The Brune Family, who owns the Brent House Apartments next door - built on the site of the Henry Brune home, was able to reacquire the family home at that time. It was converted to a rental property and named Brent House. Brent House has only two groups of renters for that period until the present. br Brent House is within easy walking distance of Southeast Mo University and has a vaulted ceiling with large floor to ceiling picture window, The house includes three bedrooms, fully equipped kitchen, full bath, fireplace, living/dining room and a LARGE Sun Room (overlooking the back patio) all on the main level. It has modern efficient gas central heating and cooling, and electric everything else. It has large entertainment deck in front of the house facing the street, and an intimate grassy backyard patio with a fire pit and a large hot tub. Off-Street Private alley access to the parking areas for the resident vehicles is available behind the property (one or two spots under the covered carport).br The Brent House manager resides ON SITE in the basement apartment which includes large bedroom, full bath, laundry room, fireplace, storage room, and large family room. br Brent House main level rents for $936 per month (plus a $936 security deposit), and that includes yard mowing and maintenance. We prefer mature adults who wish to live quietly and maintain the property in a neat and clean condition. Large & loud parties are not allowed as adults and single families live on both sides of Brent House. Approved pets are allowed with an additional refundable Pet Deposit.