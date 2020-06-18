All apartments in Cape Girardeau
Find more places like 1435 Rose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Girardeau, MO
/
1435 Rose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1435 Rose

1435 Rose Street · (573) 332-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Girardeau
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1435 Rose Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1435 Rose · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed House CLOSE TO CAMPUS! - Completely Remodeled Bungalow! Adorable 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home Just Steps Away From Campus. Capaha Park Is In Your Backyard. Large Living Room With Decorative Fireplace, Separate Dining Room, Sun-Room, Brick Patio For Entertaining, & A Full Unfinished Basement For Storage. One Small Pet Under 35 lbs At Mature Weight May Be Considered. Call For An Appointment.

Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent. Parent co-signer required for all students.

(RLNE4358407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Rose have any available units?
1435 Rose has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1435 Rose have?
Some of 1435 Rose's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Rose currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Rose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Rose pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Rose is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Rose offer parking?
No, 1435 Rose does not offer parking.
Does 1435 Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Rose have a pool?
No, 1435 Rose does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Rose have accessible units?
No, 1435 Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Rose have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Rose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Rose does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1435 Rose?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Cape
630 S Spring St
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Similar Pages

Cape Girardeau 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murphysboro, ILJackson, MO
Carbondale, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Missouri State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity