Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed House CLOSE TO CAMPUS! - Completely Remodeled Bungalow! Adorable 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home Just Steps Away From Campus. Capaha Park Is In Your Backyard. Large Living Room With Decorative Fireplace, Separate Dining Room, Sun-Room, Brick Patio For Entertaining, & A Full Unfinished Basement For Storage. One Small Pet Under 35 lbs At Mature Weight May Be Considered. Call For An Appointment.



Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent. Parent co-signer required for all students.



(RLNE4358407)