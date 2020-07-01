All apartments in Boone County
Find more places like 2350 W Wilbert Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boone County, MO
/
2350 W Wilbert Ln
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

2350 W Wilbert Ln

2350 West Wilbert Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2350 West Wilbert Lane, Boone County, MO 65202

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Land for for mobile home to be set. - Mobil home site ready to hook up.

(RLNE5704446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 W Wilbert Ln have any available units?
2350 W Wilbert Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boone County, MO.
Is 2350 W Wilbert Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2350 W Wilbert Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 W Wilbert Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2350 W Wilbert Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boone County.
Does 2350 W Wilbert Ln offer parking?
No, 2350 W Wilbert Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2350 W Wilbert Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 W Wilbert Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 W Wilbert Ln have a pool?
No, 2350 W Wilbert Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2350 W Wilbert Ln have accessible units?
No, 2350 W Wilbert Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 W Wilbert Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 W Wilbert Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 W Wilbert Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 W Wilbert Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, MOJefferson City, MO
Sedalia, MO
Rolla, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia