Virginia, MN
Birchwood
Birchwood

110 Anderson Drive · (218) 228-3626
Location

110 Anderson Drive, Virginia, MN 55792

Price and availability

Studio

Efficiency-1

$550

Studio · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

1 Bedroom

1A-1 Bedroom-1

$690

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2A-2 Bedroom-1

$830

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2B-2 Bedroom-1

$830

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

2C-2 Bedroom-1

$890

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
Country living at its finest! Birchwood Apartments has apartments for rent in Virginia, Minnesota situated a quiet residential neighborhood surrounded by a peaceful forest. Offering studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, many with newly renovated interiors, you are sure to find something to suit your needs! Close to shopping, restaurants and downtown, Birchwood Apartments awaits you. We have 2 bedroom Section 8 rental assistance available for qualified households. Residents with Section 8 rental assistance pay 30% of their adjusted income for rent. Please call our office for more information or to schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birchwood have any available units?
Birchwood offers studio floorplans starting at $550, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $690, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $830. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Birchwood have?
Some of Birchwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birchwood currently offering any rent specials?
Birchwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Birchwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Birchwood is pet friendly.
Does Birchwood offer parking?
Yes, Birchwood offers parking.
Does Birchwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Birchwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Birchwood have a pool?
No, Birchwood does not have a pool.
Does Birchwood have accessible units?
No, Birchwood does not have accessible units.
Does Birchwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Birchwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Birchwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Birchwood has units with air conditioning.
