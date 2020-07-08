Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly

Country living at its finest! Birchwood Apartments has apartments for rent in Virginia, Minnesota situated a quiet residential neighborhood surrounded by a peaceful forest. Offering studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, many with newly renovated interiors, you are sure to find something to suit your needs! Close to shopping, restaurants and downtown, Birchwood Apartments awaits you. We have 2 bedroom Section 8 rental assistance available for qualified households. Residents with Section 8 rental assistance pay 30% of their adjusted income for rent. Please call our office for more information or to schedule your personal tour!