Amenities
Country living at its finest! Birchwood Apartments has apartments for rent in Virginia, Minnesota situated a quiet residential neighborhood surrounded by a peaceful forest. Offering studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, many with newly renovated interiors, you are sure to find something to suit your needs! Close to shopping, restaurants and downtown, Birchwood Apartments awaits you. We have 2 bedroom Section 8 rental assistance available for qualified households. Residents with Section 8 rental assistance pay 30% of their adjusted income for rent. Please call our office for more information or to schedule your personal tour!