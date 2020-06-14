Apartment List
/
MN
/
sartell
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Sartell, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sartell renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
$855
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Sartell
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$850
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
23 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$855
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
41 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
29 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$715
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
11 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$880
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
13 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1094 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
56 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE-ON-ONE APPOINTMENT TOURS: Please call or email to schedule an individual appointment time | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
St. John Cantius
1 Unit Available
1604 W Saint Germain St
1604 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 4 bedroom, 3 bath upper level home. This unit is situated above a barbershop near downtown St. Cloud. There are separate entrances between you and the business.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Clemens and Munsinger Gardens
1 Unit Available
1226 10th Avenue South East
1226 10th Avenue Southeast, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Renters Warehouse is pleased to present this completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Bright and spacious home boasts brand new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, sink and appliances. Gas range with over the stove microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
702 17th St S
702 17th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1333 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX less than a mile from SCSU campus with UTILITIES INCLUDED! Full kitchen in unit along with washer/dryer. There is a fantastic bar area for hosting family and friends for the evening.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3200 Old Stone Way
3200 Old Stone Way Northeast, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$975
730 sqft
Be at home in Creekside Village! This distinctive luxury apartment building boasts unique spacious floor plans, in unit washer and dryer, stainless appliances, bronze fixtures, custom woodwork, and rolling views. Walking trails to SRHS.
Results within 10 miles of Sartell
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
6 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
5345 Sand Bunker St
5345 Sand Bunker Street, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Renters Warehouse is proud to present this beautiful two level home built in 2006. The home has a wonderful open floor plan, 4 nice sized bedrooms, master with private bath and walk in closet, 3 baths, completely finished on two levels. 2 fireplaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sartell, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sartell renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Sartell 1 BedroomsSartell 2 BedroomsSartell Accessible ApartmentsSartell Apartments with Balcony
Sartell Apartments with GarageSartell Apartments with GymSartell Apartments with ParkingSartell Apartments with Pool
Sartell Apartments with Washer-DryerSartell Dog Friendly ApartmentsSartell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Cloud, MNElk River, MNRamsey, MNBuffalo, MN
Monticello, MNWaite Park, MNHutchinson, MNBig Lake, MN
Rogers, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Joseph, MNBrainerd, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Saint BenedictSaint Cloud State University
St Cloud Technical and Community College