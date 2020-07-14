Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access lobby online portal

Solitude and serenity are just a few of the things you will find at Park Villa Apartments in Mountain Iron, Minnesota! Mountain Iron is situated at the crossroads of Highways 53 and 169 and is Minnesota's third largest city in geographic size, covering 52 square miles, boasting six lakes within its limits. Mountain Iron sits on the Mesabi Trail bicycle trail, the entire trail is 132 miles long and stretches from Grand Rapids, MN, to Ely, MN. Park Villa offers 1, 1 den, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments available for rent with spacious floor plans, ample closet space and airy great rooms. With an elevator and heated underground parking, Park Villa is the place to be! Schedule your personal tour today.