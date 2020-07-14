All apartments in Mountain Iron
Mountain Iron, MN
Park Villa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Park Villa

8515 Parkvilla Dr · (218) 427-6547
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8515 Parkvilla Dr, Mountain Iron, MN 55768

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308W · Avail. Sep 2

$870

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 104E · Avail. Sep 2

$870

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 203E · Avail. Sep 2

$870

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Villa.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
lobby
online portal
Solitude and serenity are just a few of the things you will find at Park Villa Apartments in Mountain Iron, Minnesota! Mountain Iron is situated at the crossroads of Highways 53 and 169 and is Minnesota's third largest city in geographic size, covering 52 square miles, boasting six lakes within its limits. Mountain Iron sits on the Mesabi Trail bicycle trail, the entire trail is 132 miles long and stretches from Grand Rapids, MN, to Ely, MN. Park Villa offers 1, 1 den, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments available for rent with spacious floor plans, ample closet space and airy great rooms. With an elevator and heated underground parking, Park Villa is the place to be! Schedule your personal tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $350
rent: $25.00 pet rent per month
Parking Details: Parking Lot: first come, first serve, included in lease; Off-street parking. Surface lot. Heated underground parking/detached garages with remote.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Villa have any available units?
Park Villa has 4 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Villa have?
Some of Park Villa's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Park Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Villa is pet friendly.
Does Park Villa offer parking?
Yes, Park Villa offers parking.
Does Park Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Villa have a pool?
No, Park Villa does not have a pool.
Does Park Villa have accessible units?
No, Park Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Park Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Villa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Villa has units with air conditioning.
