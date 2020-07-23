/
18 Apartments for rent in Freeborn County, MN📍
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Highway 69 South
700 S Highway 69, Albert Lea, MN
1 Bedroom
$750
240 sqft
DESCRIPTION Immediate Availability -- No utilities to pay-- If you're in town and need a place for the night or the week or even a month call (507) 481-8836 in Albert Lea to book your room at Albert Lea Inn here in Albert Lea.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
220 East 7th Street - 2
220 East 7th Street, Albert Lea, MN
Studio
$550
400 sqft
Lower Level studio apartment with off street parking. This unit was newly fully remodeled, has fresh paint, carpet and has A/C. The $550 rent includes water/sewer, garbage and a carport parking spot. Tenant is to pay electric.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
221 E. Main St. - 7
221 E Main St, Albert Lea, MN
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$625/mth. Large 1 bedroom with an immense kitchen with lots of cabinets. Located close to downtown and within walking distance to numerous banks, restaurants and post office. Private coin laundry available. No pets. Annual lease preferred.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1611 SE Broadway Ave - 5
1611 Southeast Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN
1 Bedroom
$750
250 sqft
Worry Free Living !!! Excellent for retirees and fixed income individuals. Everything included - Rent for a week or a month or stay longer. Close to all grocery stores and other amenities e.g. Hospital, major highway, restaurants, downtown area
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
2 Units Available
Burr Oak Austin
400 10th Avenue Northwest, Austin, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1130 sqft
Burr Oak is an affordable 27 unit Market Rate property that is across the street from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, Minnesota!
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
403 10th Street NW
403 10th Street Northwest, Austin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 bedroom 2 bath - 2 bedroom 2 bath house. dine in kitchen and dinning room. living room with large window. 1/2 bath on main floor. Two bedroom and a full bath upper level. basement with laundry hook-up's and a 3/4 bath.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1207 6th St. SW
1207 6th Street Southwest, Austin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$925
3 bedroom 1 bath house - Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a single car garage. lots of up-dating. Kitchen, dinning room and 3 bedrooms. nice yard to enjoy. tenant responsible all utilities, lawn care, landscaping, snow removal, trash services.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 W Oakland Ave
1101 Oakland Avenue West, Austin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$925
Conveniently located 2b home in Austin! - Spacious 2 story home conveniently located with a fenced yard plus lots of off-street parking! Step inside and you'll enjoy the screen porch this summer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
24248 534 Ave - #202a
24248 534th Avenue, Mower County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$685
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom apartment on second floor. Large living room. Coin-op laundry in building. Off-street parking available. Located approximately 1 - 1 1/2 miles North of the Walmart/Shopping area. Approximately 7 minutes to QPP, Hormel, APC.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1202 3rd Avenue Southwest
1202 3rd Avenue Southwest, Austin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent. New refrigerator and stove in kitchen. Two bedrooms upstairs and one on main floor. Force air furnace with central air. Detached 1 stall garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
400 6th PL NW - #4
400 6th Place Northwest, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$535
470 sqft
2 bedroom apartment on second floor of building. Newer windows. New flooring recently installed in bedrooms. Several closets for storage. Close to downtown, hospital and YMCA. Street parking available. Historic 4 unit apartment building.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
611 2nd ST NW - #2F
611 2nd St NW, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
$575
345 sqft
Private 1 bedroom apartment in corner of multi-unit building. Lots of kitchen cabinets. Several closets for storage. Full bathroom. Coin-op laundry available in building. Off-street parking available.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
605 2nd ST NW - #3
605 2nd Street Northwest, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
$650
425 sqft
1 Bedroom apartment in a lovely 4 plex with character. Fantastic woodwork and homey. Big windows for lots of natural light. Includes all basic utilities and household garbage. Coin-op laundry on-site. Lovely 4 plex with character.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
310 12th Ave. SW
310 12th Avenue Southwest, Austin, MN
4 Bedrooms
$925
4 bedroom 1 bath home - 4 bedroom 1 bath house with 1 1/2 detached garage and garden shed. nice eat-in kitchen, living room with large picture window. hardwood floors through-out. built-in dresser in upstairs bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
807 1/2 5th Ave NE - 10
807 1/2 5th Ave NE, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
$475
350 sqft
1 Bedroom apartment on first floor of 4-unit building. Newer windows. Hard floors throughout apartment. Off-street parking available in parking lot off of alley. Owned and operated by Dune Acquisitions LLC
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
702 13th Ave SE
702 13th Ave SE, Austin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Spacious Private-Entry Duplex - Property Id: 313128 Spacious, single-level duplex in quiet SE Austin neighborhood near schools. Clean and well-maintained. Partially fenced yard. Single car garage with off-street parking.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
804 10th Ave. SE
804 10th Avenue Southeast, Austin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 bedroom 1 bath house - Two bedroom 1 bath house in a nice southeast location. formal living room with hardwood floor, large family room with carpet, 2 bedrooms, 1 with built-in drawers and carpet. 2nd bedroom small walk-in closet, hardwood floor.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
17681 US Hwy 218 - #1
17681 US Highway 218, Mower County, MN
1 Bedroom
$495
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment with gas fireplace. Newer kitchen cabinets. Basement with shower. Has individual thermostat and forced air furnace for comfort. Off-street parking available. Coin-op laundry available on-site.
