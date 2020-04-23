Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 and 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: no aggressive, exotic, or poisonous pets allowed
Cats
restrictions: Domestic cats only
Parking Details: garage included in lease. Surface lot. Detached Garages. Garage lot. Detached Garages.
Storage Details: patio storage: included with lease