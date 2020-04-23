All apartments in Fergus Falls
Fergus Falls, MN
Broadway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

Broadway

623 W Fir Ave · (218) 328-7430
Rent Special
1 month free with a 13 month lease

Location

623 W Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. Sep 2

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
courtyard
lobby
online portal
Broadway Apartments is nestled in a long-established neighborhood in Fergus Falls, Minnesota within walking distance of the city park. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom, dog and cat friendly apartment homes for rent. Apartments feature a balcony/patio, California-style closets, and a dishwasher and microwave, these spacious floor plans have it all! Call today to see how you can make Broadway Apartments your next home by scheduling your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: no aggressive, exotic, or poisonous pets allowed
Cats
restrictions: Domestic cats only
Parking Details: garage included in lease. Surface lot. Detached Garages. Garage lot. Detached Garages.
Storage Details: patio storage: included with lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadway have any available units?
Broadway has a unit available for $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Broadway have?
Some of Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
Broadway is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free with a 13 month lease
Is Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadway is pet friendly.
Does Broadway offer parking?
Yes, Broadway offers parking.
Does Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadway have a pool?
No, Broadway does not have a pool.
Does Broadway have accessible units?
No, Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Broadway has units with air conditioning.
