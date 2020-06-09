3 Apartments for rent in Eden Valley, MN

/
eden valley
Apartments for rent in Eden Valley, MN
281 State Street North - 2
281 State Street, Eden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$500
600 sqft
~ Requires 1st rent of $500.00, last month rent of $500.00, plus $500.
364 Maple Street Unit 1W
364 Maple St N, Eden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath main floor apartment. Electric baseboard heat. ~ Requires 1st rent of $600.00, last month rent of $600.
281 State Street North -1
281 State St N, Eden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Electric baseboard heat. ~ Requires 1st rent of $600.00, last month rent of $600.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Eden Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $570.
Some of the colleges located in the Eden Valley area include College of Saint Benedict, Saint Cloud State University, and St Cloud Technical and Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eden Valley from include St. Cloud, Sartell, Buffalo, Monticello, and Waite Park.