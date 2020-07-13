Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible coffee bar elevator parking garage package receiving cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Welcome to Northern Pacific! These spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern design, large living and dining space, and private master baths! Northern Pacific has everything you are looking for in apartment living.Enjoy these spacious units with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking!Enjoy downtown Greater Grand Forks living as this location is near great shopping and some of the best dining and night-life in the city. Take a walk down The Greenway and stop by Town Square for the local farmer’s market full of homegrown produce, craft vendors, and live music. Stop by local coffee shops to grab your favorite drink before you peruse local clothing stores and art galleries. Catch up with friends at local eateries for cheesy pickles, wood fired pizza, and local cr