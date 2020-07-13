All apartments in East Grand Forks
Northern Pacific
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Northern Pacific

525 Demers Avenue · (701) 248-1136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, MN 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 18

$980

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northern Pacific.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
package receiving
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Welcome to Northern Pacific! These spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern design, large living and dining space, and private master baths! Northern Pacific has everything you are looking for in apartment living.Enjoy these spacious units with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking!Enjoy downtown Greater Grand Forks living as this location is near great shopping and some of the best dining and night-life in the city. Take a walk down The Greenway and stop by Town Square for the local farmer’s market full of homegrown produce, craft vendors, and live music. Stop by local coffee shops to grab your favorite drink before you peruse local clothing stores and art galleries. Catch up with friends at local eateries for cheesy pickles, wood fired pizza, and local cr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One Month's Rent up to $800
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned Outdoor Stalls, Outdoor Garages $35/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northern Pacific have any available units?
Northern Pacific has a unit available for $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Northern Pacific have?
Some of Northern Pacific's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northern Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
Northern Pacific is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northern Pacific pet-friendly?
No, Northern Pacific is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Grand Forks.
Does Northern Pacific offer parking?
Yes, Northern Pacific offers parking.
Does Northern Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northern Pacific offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northern Pacific have a pool?
No, Northern Pacific does not have a pool.
Does Northern Pacific have accessible units?
Yes, Northern Pacific has accessible units.
Does Northern Pacific have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northern Pacific has units with dishwashers.
Does Northern Pacific have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northern Pacific has units with air conditioning.
