Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

17 Apartments for rent in East Grand Forks, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Grand Forks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Minnesota Heights
316 North 4th Street, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas with washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located close to Demers Ave close to parks, trails and bus routes. Some units offered at lowered rates.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Northern Pacific
525 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with large living and dining spaces, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located just off Demers Ave with access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community is quiet and well-maintained.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2101 7th Ave NW
2101 7th Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2576 sqft
2101 7th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 Awesome 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in EGF - This house has it all, high-end finishes, fenced yard, central air, hardwood floors, master bedroom w/attached bathroom and walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of East Grand Forks
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Northern Heights
615 1st Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off Demers Ave with easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community located close to Red River Park.
Results within 5 miles of East Grand Forks
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
7 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
7 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
13 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Stanford Court
3514 11th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$505
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
821 sqft
The Stanford Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer cat-friendly efficiency, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near the University of North Dakota.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2201 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Enjoy simple and practical living at Northgate Apartment Homes! These budget-friendly two-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Campus Place III Apartments
4278 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1302 sqft
This location is near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Each home features larger living space areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Campus Place Commons fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Chandler 1866
1866 South 20th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
520 sqft
Nestled on a shaded, tree-lined street in the heart of Grand Forks, Chandler 1866 is a small community of twelve, one-bedroom apartments with the features you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off South 42nd Street with access to schools, parks, bus routes and dining.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Chandler 1834
1834 South 20th Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
Chandler 1834 Apartments, the small 12-plex apartment community in central Grand Forks, offers modern two-bedroom apartments.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
701 S. 10th St
701 South 10th Street, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$915
857 sqft
3 bedroom house - pet friendly - Cute 3 bedroom house with 2 baths and is pet friendly. Located on a corner lot with off street parking, large deck, nice size yard with firepit and newer flooring throughout. Includes with washer & dryer hook-ups.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2108 9th Ave N
2108 9th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2112 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2108 9th Ave N Available 08/10/20 Updated Three Bedroom House for Rent! - Very nice 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home available for rent.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2608 5th Ave N
2608 5th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2376 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom Home - One Block From UND! - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house available for rent in June.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Grand Forks, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Grand Forks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

