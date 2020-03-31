All apartments in East Grand Forks
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

422 17th Street Northwest

422 17th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

422 17th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6-5-2020 (Unit has been rented, thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 17th Street Northwest have any available units?
422 17th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Grand Forks, MN.
Is 422 17th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
422 17th Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 17th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 422 17th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Grand Forks.
Does 422 17th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 422 17th Street Northwest does offer parking.
Does 422 17th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 17th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 17th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 422 17th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 422 17th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 422 17th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 422 17th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 17th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 17th Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 17th Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
