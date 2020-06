Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedroom 2 bath - 2 bedroom 2 bath house. dine in kitchen and dinning room. living room with large window. 1/2 bath on main floor. Two bedroom and a full bath upper level. basement with laundry hook-up's and a 3/4 bath. two enclosed porches, nice yard, single car detached garage. tenant pays all utilities, trash service. tenant mows lawn and takers care of the landscaping. snow removal in winter. No smoking, No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4804805)