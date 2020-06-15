902 Luther Place Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Luther Place Apartments: Clean & quiet lower floor, 1 bedroom 1 bath with a large living room. Located 2 blocks from Fountain Lake and 1/2 mile from Hwy 13. Heat, garbage & water are included with the rent. Laundry room located in building, off street parking, lawn care & snow removal included. Sorry, no pets. 24 Hr notice requested for all showings.

