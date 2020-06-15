All apartments in Albert Lea
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

902 Luther Place Apt 1

902 Luther Place · (507) 377-7368
Location

902 Luther Place, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
range
oven
Luther Place Apartments: Clean & quiet lower floor, 1 bedroom 1 bath with a large living room. Located 2 blocks from Fountain Lake and 1/2 mile from Hwy 13. Heat, garbage & water are included with the rent. Laundry room located in building, off street parking, lawn care & snow removal included. Sorry, no pets. 24 Hr notice requested for all showings.
Lower 1 bedroom unit conveniently located near the beautiful Fountain Lake. Unit features A/C unit. On site laundry located in each building along with storage locker for additional storage/seasonal items/etc. Assigned off street parking. Heat, water & garbage are included. No smoking & No pets. Contact us today to set up an appointment to view this wonderful unit before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Luther Place Apt 1 have any available units?
902 Luther Place Apt 1 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 902 Luther Place Apt 1 have?
Some of 902 Luther Place Apt 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Luther Place Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
902 Luther Place Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Luther Place Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 902 Luther Place Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albert Lea.
Does 902 Luther Place Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 902 Luther Place Apt 1 does offer parking.
Does 902 Luther Place Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Luther Place Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Luther Place Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 902 Luther Place Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 902 Luther Place Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 902 Luther Place Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Luther Place Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Luther Place Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Luther Place Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 902 Luther Place Apt 1 has units with air conditioning.
