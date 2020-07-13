Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Wolverine Lake, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wolverine Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Walled Lake
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of Wolverine Lake

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
425 OLD PINE Way
425 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1309 DECKER Road
1309 Decker Road, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1784 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1881 N PONTIAC Trail
1881 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
Studio
$3,455
4163 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED STAND ALONE 4 UNIT BUILDING IN A VERY CENTRAL AREA. CURRENTLY SET UP AS FOUR 1000 SQUARE FOOT UNITS, CAN BE RE CONFIGURED IF NEEDED. 1 UNIT IS SET UP FOR DENTAL AS IT IS ALREADY PLUMBED. THE OTHER 3 UNITS ARE MEDICAL / OFFICE SPACE.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1038 E West Maple Road
1038 East West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI
Studio
$1,600
1603 sqft
Current law office suitable for many uses. Reception area 12x12’; Open work area 12x17’; Office1 12x12’; Office2 12x12’; Office3 13x12’; Conference room 17x12’; Kitchen and bathroom 9x12’; Utility room 8x12’. All in nice condition.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
29208 Chesapeake Circle
29208 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets.
Results within 5 miles of Wolverine Lake
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
22 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
4 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wixom
1239 Morningdove
1239 Morningdove, Wixom, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1705 sqft
Charming ranch home in Wixom! - Move right in to this charming ranch home in Wixom. Three bedrooms, two and half baths. Large kitchen with a ton of cabinet and counter space. Family room with natural fireplace and formal dining room.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
41404 BELDEN Circle
41404 Belden Circle, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
BEAUTIFUL DETACHED CONDO WITH PRIVACY IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, A DOOR WALL TO PRIVATE DECK, AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND DUAL-ENTRY MASTER BATH.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
41733 MITCHELL Road
41733 Mitchell Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1960 sqft
Great location overlooking pond in this spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 story condo. This recently painted and carpeted 1,960 sq ft condo features a first floor master or library, full bath with ceramic tile.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6639 Red Cedar Ln
6639 Red Cedar Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2540 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER. You can do a Rent to Own or Purchase on this beautiful property. Enjoy this 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo that sits across the lake.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2818 Treyburn Ln
2818 Treyburn Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Updated 2800 sq. ft., 4 bed, 2 ½ baths West Bloomfield Colonial (Willow/Union Lake) with three car attached garage and full basement. Two story foyer and hardwood floors in living room, family room, formal dining and library/study.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
25927 JUNCTION
25927 Junction, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN NOVI. BUILT IN 1997. NICE KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY. NEUTRAL COLOR. FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREA AND EXPRESSWAYS. LONG TERM PREFERRED.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
28523 Carlton Way Drive
28523 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1579 sqft
INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN CARLTON FOREST OF NOVI! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETS, WHITE APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & ATTACHED BREAKFAST ROOM.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
45300 W 11 MILE Road
45300 West 11 Mile Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
Country living in the City of Novi on 1.31 acres. Owner to furnish lawn care. Updated master suite, jet tub. Gas log fireplace. Open family style kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, wet bar.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2340 MEDINAH Court
2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3706 sqft
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1482 MARINER Drive
1482 Mariner Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Enjoy this clean and updated Lake Village condo that features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and newer flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, newer paint, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
28385 Carlton Way
28385 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. 2 yr minimum. READY FOR MOVE IN. NEWER CARPET. UPPER UNIT, WITH ALL APPLIANCES. 2 FULL BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. LARGE KITCHEN. 1.5 MO SEC DEP. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. $300 CLEAN FEE. $25.00 app. fee.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
30301 ESSEX
30301 Essex Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2604 sqft
LARGE, WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN FARMINGTON HILLS WITH LARGE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. ENTRY LEVEL WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND OPEN AND AIRY CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. FORMAL DINING ROOM AREA WITH WET BAR.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wolverine Lake, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wolverine Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

