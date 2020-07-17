All apartments in Traverse City
105 North Elmwood Avenue.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

105 North Elmwood Avenue

105 North Elmwood Avenue · (231) 346-4102
Location

105 North Elmwood Avenue, Traverse City, MI 49684
Slab Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 North Elmwood Avenue · Avail. Aug 6

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2192 sqft

Amenities

pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
105 North Elmwood Avenue Available 08/06/20 Slabtown 3 BR 2 BA Wonderful Home! - This 2 Story Home in Slabtown has great historic charm.
3 bedroom 2 bath.
Main Floor Offers Spacious Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room Featuring Beautiful Original Woodwork; Kitchen, Mudroom And Laundry Area; First Floor Cozy Master Bedroom And Full Bathroom With Whirlpool Style Tub With Shower.

Existing tenant in the home, leaving end of July, then move out process. Availability sometime early August 2020.
Long Term tenant.

Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE/NO VAPING
TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com
Call- 231-346-4102

(RLNE2173519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 105 North Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
105 North Elmwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105 North Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 North Elmwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 North Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 105 North Elmwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Traverse City.
Does 105 North Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 105 North Elmwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 105 North Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 North Elmwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 North Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 105 North Elmwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 105 North Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 North Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 North Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 North Elmwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 North Elmwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 North Elmwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

