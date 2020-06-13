Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI with garage

Traverse City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Slab Town
1 Unit Available
1024 W. Front St
1024 West Front Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1836 sqft
1024 W.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1724 Comanche St
1724 Comanche Street, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1505 sqft
1724 Comanche St Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Home - Close to Downtown! - This home is a 3bd/ 1.5 ba 1505 sq ft. in a wonderful neighborhood near the Traverse City Bay and Northwestern Michigan College.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1301 Cass Street
1301 South Cass Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Rental available October 1st, in SOFO. $1,375/month, plus utilities, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, remodeled kitchen, new hand hewn finished laminate floors, fresh paint, full basement, washer and dryer. No pets, no smoking. 1+ year lease available.
Results within 1 mile of Traverse City

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3893 Franke Rd
3893 Franke Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3893 Franke Rd Available 07/08/20 2 BR, 1 BA Home Close-In Location - Cute Cottage Style Home Near Downtown Traverse City, Located Between Meijer and TC West Middle School And Offers A 1 Car Attached Garage, Wood Floors in Primary Rooms And A

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Pine Grove Avenue
810 Pine Grove Avenue, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
810 Pine Grove Avenue Available 06/17/20 Cozy Bungalow 2BD/1BA-Back on the Availability List - Available on June 17.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kent #2
1505 Kent Street, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Premier Place 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a lovely 2 level condo located in Premier Place Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus spacious lower level. For parking there is a 1 Car Detached Garage, plus 1 surface parking space - 2 vehicle maximum.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1469 US-31 N
1469 US-31 North, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
East Bay area seasonal 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment for lease from June to November. $2000.00 monthy, Lease includes all Utilities and Internet access. Assigned parking and off-site parking available.
Results within 5 miles of Traverse City

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11230 S Cottonwood Dr., #8
11230 South Cottonwood Drive, Leelanau County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Cottonwood Condo - West TC Rental - This 2BD/1.5BA 1,200 sqft. condo is located in the Cottonwood HOA and features balconies, and a 1-car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12012 S. Elk Run Dr
12012 South Elk Run Drive, Greilickville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Large/Spacious Condo Cedar Creek - Available NOW! This beautifully spacious condo is located in the Cedar Creek Association is a 3 bedroom 3 bath, updated unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3890 Leeside Lane
3890 Leeside Lane, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
900 sqft
3890 Leeside Lane Available 06/18/20 3890 Leeside Lane - Updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex unit located on a cul-de-sac in a private wooded setting on the east side of town. Home has newer carpet, new windows, and updated kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5223 US-31 N
5223 US-31 North, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Luxurious on-the-Bay condo: beautiful views of east bay from most rooms. This 2300SF unit is on the first floor of the Surfside Condominium building in downtown Acme.
Results within 10 miles of Traverse City

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8597 E. Donner Rd
8597 East Donner Road, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2453 sqft
8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1909 East Curry Drive
1909 East Curry Drive, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
1909 East Curry Drive Available 07/06/20 Well Maintained 2 BR, 1 BA Split-Level Home - Conveniently Located Near Chums Corners, only 8 Miles From The Heart Of Downtown Traverse City.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7677 Outer Drive South
7677 Outer Drive South, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
7677 Outer Drive South Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed/ 1 bath home in Traverse City!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 1PM!! - 7677 Outer Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2350 Fast Break Lane
2350 Fastbreak Ln, Kingsley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Enjoy this quiet, clean and bright apartment in the woods. Just North of Kingsley and only 15 minutes to TC, this upper unit of a duplex is nicely tucked away on a large wooded property.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14142 N Bluff Road
14142 Bluff Rd, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great home on OMP. Contemporary 4 bedroom home is partially furnished with loads of storage space. i51' of East Bay Frontage. Rental time is Aug1,2020 - June 30, 2021 $2,200 per month plus utilities
City Guide for Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI, is known as the largest producer of cherries in the United States. Pie lovers rejoice!

Traverse City is a historic and mesmerizing fruit-bearing town. In summer months, tourists take to the picturesque waterfront to soak up every last bit of sun before indulging in the fresh sea fare that abounds at local dining establishments. Come fall, the leaves turn a brazen copper color, and residents enjoy days at local vineyards taking the time to sightsee, sans humidity. Traverse City has small-town charm and modern appeal. This town has a lot to offer with its lakeshore, tree-lined roads, and modest main streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Traverse City, MI

Traverse City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

