8 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, MI with parking

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Woodland Ridge
18270 Woodland Ridge Dr, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
This community is tucked into a wooded area. On-site amenities include a dog park, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, and car vacuum. Spacious interiors with a view. Each home offers a patio or balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Spring Lake
110 W Savidge Street
110 West Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Welcome to Epicurean Village! Spring Lakes Newest Development Located in the Village of Spring Lake. Second floor and third floor residential condominiums spaces available ranging from 730 sf to 1,314 sf.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coles Park @ Spring Lake
17362 Coles Park Road, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
In the Coles Park Association with Private Lovely Beach Area Short term 9/15 to 6/15...Perfect for someone with a job change, relocating or family change....

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East End
1129 Pennoyer Ave
1129 Pennoyer Avenue, Grand Haven, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath home in downtown Grand Haven. Spacious living room, formal dining room, and enclosed front porch. This home comes with a refrigerator, oven range, washer and dryer, and AC. Off street parking, and shed space.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
12 Units Available
43 North Apartments
14868 Lakeshore Dr, Grand Haven, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1205 sqft
Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms, and custom kitchen finishes. Community features attached garages, pool, and sundeck with grills. Located a short drive from Lake Drive with convenient access to I-96.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
11 Units Available
Timber View Apartments
15056 Elizabeth Jean Ct, Grand Haven, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,002
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from fine dining, upscale shopping and local entertainment. Units are spacious with modern appliances, private balconies or patios and full-size washer and dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Leggatts
110 Williams Ave
110 William Street, Grand Haven, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Downtown Grand Haven beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home. Appliances included. Walking distance to Grand Haven State Park. Off street parking. Large fenced in back yard with shed. Cozy front porch. Available beginning of August.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Lake

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2832 Sheffield Street
2832 Sheffield Street, Norton Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1207 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Norton Shores - Completely remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom single family home available for rent in Norton Shores! Tucked away on a quiet street off of Seaway and Summit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Spring Lake, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

