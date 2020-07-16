Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:51 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Niles, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Niles renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
931 South 3rd Street
931 S 3rd St, Niles, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home located on 3rd street in Niles.
Results within 10 miles of Niles
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
12 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
$860
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
8 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
21 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
32 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Madison
1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
1226 E.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4
1009 East Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
730 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Sunnyside Commons is located near downtown South Bend and just minutes from the University of Notre Dame.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
18199 Stoneridge St., Unit F
18199 Stoneridge Street, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Located in Woodbridge Condominiums, less than five minutes from Notre Dame campus, this spacious condo has a layout that is unique from all the others.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest South Bend
601 W Lasalle Ave - B-4
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
Studio
$629
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Charming studio apartment near downtown South Bend and recently renovated. Secured building, off street parking, laundry on-site. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
LaSalle Park
130 North Kenmore Street
130 North Kenmore Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
537 N Sunnyside
537 North Sunnyside Avenue, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
792 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near Notre Dame offers enclosed front porch, hardwood floors throughout, full basement with laundry hook-ups, partially fenced yard, detached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Niles, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Niles renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

