pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
51 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Holt, MI
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,231
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1561 sqft
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
2530 Selma Street
2530 Selma Street, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This recently renovated duplex is located in the city of Holt, where you conveniently are located to Walhalla Park, Meijer, Starbucks, many retail stores, Lowes, fast food chains, and great restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2533 Kate St Apt #1
2533 Kate Street, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
2533 Kate St Apt #1 Available 08/01/20 2-Bdr 1-Bth Duplex in Holt - Cat Friendly - MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! 2-bedroom, 1-bath duplex in Holt. Located on a quiet street off Willoughby. Open kitchen.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Holt
1601 Grayfriars Ave
1601 Grayfriars Avenue, Holt, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
994 sqft
1601 Grayfriars Ave Available 05/30/20 Updated 4-BDR 2-BTH Ranch - Fenced Yard/Garage/Finished Basement - Welcome to 1601 Grayfriars Ave. 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home located in the desirable Holt school district. Many updates throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Holt
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 05:58pm
5 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
Studio
$580
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
Verified
Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Forest View
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1311 Mark Twain Dr
1311 Mark Twain Drive, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch in South Lansing. Appliances Included. Fenced Yard. Pets OK. Close to Holt and I96 Exit. Drive by and check it out
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6009 Hughes Rd
6009 Hughes Road, Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
4 Bedroom Ranch in South Lansing. Appliances Included. Patio in Rear. Carport. Fenced Yard. Pets OK. 3 Sheds.
Results within 5 miles of Holt
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$973
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
12 Units Available
The Stadium District
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
12 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$628
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Downtown Lansing
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$610
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$610
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
16 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
15 Units Available
The Stadium District
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$950
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
2 Units Available
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
4 Units Available
Old Town
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
Verified
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
The Stadium District
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Everett
3534 Homewood Ave
3534 Homewood Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
624 sqft
Adorable two-bedroom home. Newer roof, windows, siding, kitchen, bathroom, washer & dryer hook up, garage, and awesome backyard. This beauty is tucked away in the Maple hill subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4704 Hughes St
4704 Hughes Road, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Large Lot and Enclosed Back Yard *Fixer Upper Home* with Outstanding potential Owner financing available with 10% down payment. Lease option to purchase also available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown East Lansing
102 Albert Ave
102 Albert Ave, East Lansing, MI
Studio
$820
1 Bedroom
Ask
This has a main room with huge closet, hardwood floors big bright windows, the apartment has a separate Kitchenette, and third room suitable as a computer room. and a full bath with tub and shower. LIC. for one or two people @ no additional charge.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lansing
331 East Hillsdale Street - 9
331 E Hillsdale St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Lansing! 3rd floor unit.
