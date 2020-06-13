47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holt, MI
In another life, Holt, Michigan, was originally the Delhi Center, part of the Delhi Township, the fifth largest municipatlity in Metro Lansing, and part of the Lansing Urban Area.
Holt is not technically an actual city. It is part of the Delhi Charter Township, however it does manage to retain its own unique charm and personality. The area of Holt has a population of just under 24,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census. The area itself is considered an outlying suburb of Detroit, and it is just a few miles from Lansing. Holt's growth is closely monitored and guided by a group of local citizens, in order to provide a community with all of the infrastructure and logistical needs of a growing suburb. If you are looking for a close-knit rural community with gorgeous transitions from season to season, Holt might be the perfect place. See more
Finding an apartment in Holt that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.