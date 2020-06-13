Apartment List
47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holt, MI

Finding an apartment in Holt that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
1 Unit Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,198
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.

Holt
1 Unit Available
1874 Schoolcraft St
1874 Schoolcraft Street, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3164 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a bonus room and all appliances over 3,164 sq ft living space. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Full Finished basement. 2 Car attached garage.

1 Unit Available
2530 Selma Street
2530 Selma Street, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This recently renovated duplex is located in the city of Holt, where you conveniently are located to Walhalla Park, Meijer, Starbucks, many retail stores, Lowes, fast food chains, and great restaurants.

Holt
1 Unit Available
1601 Grayfriars Ave
1601 Grayfriars Avenue, Holt, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
994 sqft
1601 Grayfriars Ave Available 05/30/20 Updated 4-BDR 2-BTH Ranch - Fenced Yard/Garage/Finished Basement - Welcome to 1601 Grayfriars Ave. 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home located in the desirable Holt school district. Many updates throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Holt
4 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
Studio
$580
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1366 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.

1 Unit Available
1311 Mark Twain Dr
1311 Mark Twain Drive, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch in South Lansing. Appliances Included. Fenced Yard. Pets OK. Close to Holt and I96 Exit. Drive by and check it out

1 Unit Available
6009 Hughes Rd
6009 Hughes Road, Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
4 Bedroom Ranch in South Lansing. Appliances Included. Patio in Rear. Carport. Fenced Yard. Pets OK. 3 Sheds.
Results within 5 miles of Holt
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$647
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$836
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$957
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
The Stadium District
6 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$980
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$1,050
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
3 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
Downtown Lansing
3 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1182 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in

Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
1229 Bement St.
1229 Bement St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Basement - 2-bedroom, 1-bath house. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Covered front porch. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small yard. No garage.

Downtown East Lansing
1 Unit Available
102 Albert Ave
102 Albert Ave, East Lansing, MI
Studio
$820
1 Bedroom
Ask
This has a main room with huge closet, hardwood floors big bright windows, the apartment has a separate Kitchenette, and third room suitable as a computer room. and a full bath with tub and shower. LIC. for one or two people @ no additional charge.

Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
321 Clifford St
321 Clifford Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
696 sqft
321 Clifford St Available 07/01/20 2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Garage - Pet Friendly - UNDERGOING MAJOR RENOVATIONS - SHOWINGS TO BEGIN JUNE 23RD. Cozy 2-bedroom 1-bath art deco style house. Built in 1950 with 696 square feet of living space.
City Guide for Holt, MI

In another life, Holt, Michigan, was originally the Delhi Center, part of the Delhi Township, the fifth largest municipatlity in Metro Lansing, and part of the Lansing Urban Area.

Holt is not technically an actual city. It is part of the Delhi Charter Township, however it does manage to retain its own unique charm and personality. The area of Holt has a population of just under 24,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census. The area itself is considered an outlying suburb of Detroit, and it is just a few miles from Lansing. Holt's growth is closely monitored and guided by a group of local citizens, in order to provide a community with all of the infrastructure and logistical needs of a growing suburb. If you are looking for a close-knit rural community with gorgeous transitions from season to season, Holt might be the perfect place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Holt, MI

Finding an apartment in Holt that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

