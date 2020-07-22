Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:51 PM

70 Apartments for rent in Forest Hills, MI with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Forest Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
925 Clifford Ave
925 Clifford Avenue Southeast, Forest Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Beautifully updated home! Forest Hills Northern Schools! - Property is available for move in in the beginning of August! The home is within walking distance of Forest Hills Foods, Forest Hills Aquatic Center, Marco's, Norco's Provisions and so much

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
2624 Cascade Place SE #22
2624 Cascade Place Drive Southeast, Forest Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1949 sqft
2624 Cascade Place SE #22 Available 08/01/20 Nice Condo in Forest Hills School District! - This gorgeous three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo was built in 2003 and is located in the Forest Hills School District.

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1361 Nottinghill Ct SE
1361 Nottinghill Court, Forest Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4462 sqft
Come see this elegant home with Old World style feel to it. It is warm,and practical great for entertaining and relaxing. The main floor has an office/Study, vaulted ceiling in the family room with a fire place.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
7 Units Available
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
934 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Hills
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
14 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$984
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
8 Units Available
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
25 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,093
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
2107 Gorham Dr. SE
2107 Gorham Drive Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
East Grand Rapids Schools! - East Grand Rapids schools! Remodeled Cape Cod with spectacular kitchen. The main floor features a living room with sliders to a deck and backyard, as well as a decorative fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Weekly rental furnished cottage on Bostwick Lake Available 08/23/20 Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer July is totally booked but August is looking decidedly hopeful with open dates from Sunday, the 9th on out.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE
3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Hills
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
9 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
8 Units Available
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
Homes at River's Edge
1001 N Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
816 sqft
The Huron | One Bedroom - River’s Edge in Grand Rapids, Michigan is a brand new apartment building that is located on the river at 1001 N. Monroe Avenue just north of Downtown.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
10 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,469
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,070
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
40 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$843
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
2 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,139
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
22 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
19 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,440
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
984 sqft
SUMMER BLOWOUT SPECIAL! 1 Bedrooms starting at $1,400. 2 bedrooms starting at $1,600 on select apartment homes!Must move in by August 10th.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:45 PM
5 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,147
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
5 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Forest Hills, MI

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Forest Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Forest Hills. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Forest Hills can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

