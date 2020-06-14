/
1 bedroom apartments
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scarborough, ME
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,625
831 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
Results within 5 miles of Scarborough
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South Portland Gardens
14 Units Available
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,459
535 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Last updated May 6 at 12:29am
South Portland Gardens
11 Units Available
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
66 Stroudwater St. #1
66 Stroudwater St, Westbrook, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,225
66 Stroudwater St. #1 - 66 Stroudwater St. #1 Available 07/01/20 Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #1: 1st floor 1 BR/1BA apt. $1,225.00 + utilities - Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West End
1 Unit Available
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portlands historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
49 Falmouth Street - 1A
49 Falmouth St, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,795
450 sqft
1st Floor Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment! Be the first to move into this beautiful unit featuring Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, tiled bathroom. Tons of charm with a fireplace and built-in pantry.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,250
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers all utilities, washer/ dryer and garage with remote open access. Unit is up one flight of stairs the unit is Located directly above the garage.
Results within 10 miles of Scarborough
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East End
1 Unit Available
79 Congress St
79 Congress Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$700
This urban townhouse breaks the mold of a traditional 1-bedroom with FOUR private floors of living space: an open layout kitchen/living/dining room on the 1st floor; a bright master bedroom and large bathroom with double marble vanities on the 2nd
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Portland
1 Unit Available
45 Eastern Promenade
45 Eastern Promenade, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$750
718 sqft
More details and lease options please contact us at: ME_041011@cuora-rentals.com Bordering Fort Allen Park and the Eastern Promenade, this 3rd floor property at the Portland House offers incomparable and unobstructed views of Casco Bay.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Bayside
1 Unit Available
58 Portland St Apt 3
58 Portland Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,499
448 sqft
Downtown One Bedroom with Private Parking - Property Id: 266912 Located less than a five-minute walk from Congress Street, this is the living space you need to have access to downtown without the noise and rush of it all! With all new kitchen and
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Back Cove
1 Unit Available
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portlands Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows, fireplace,