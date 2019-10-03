All apartments in Presque Isle
Find more places like 10 Dudley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Presque Isle, ME
/
10 Dudley Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:33 PM

10 Dudley Street

10 Dudley Street · (207) 613-6939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10 Dudley Street, Presque Isle, ME 04769

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rent includes water/sewer, landscaping, and snow removal. This home has a full unfinished basement with washer and dryer (not coin operated!) for your use. One bedroom downstairs and two upstairs. Forced hot air heat with pellet stove insert in the fireplace in the living room for supplement heat and ambiance. Double lot provides a great back yard yet is still conveniently located in town.

This is a smoke-free property.

Minimum qualifications to apply:

- Household income must be at least three times the cost of rent.
- Proof of Employment / Verification of Income Required.
- Positive Rental History
- Positive Personal References
- Willingness to consent to criminal background check and/or credit inquiry.
This charming little place is surprisingly spacious inside, boasting 3 bedrooms, a full basement with washer and dryer, garage and storage shed - all on a double lot conveniently located in town. With original hardwood floors and a fireplace, no place is more cozy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Dudley Street have any available units?
10 Dudley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Presque Isle, ME.
What amenities does 10 Dudley Street have?
Some of 10 Dudley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Dudley Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Dudley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Dudley Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Dudley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Presque Isle.
Does 10 Dudley Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Dudley Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Dudley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Dudley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Dudley Street have a pool?
No, 10 Dudley Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Dudley Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Dudley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Dudley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Dudley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Dudley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Dudley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10 Dudley Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity