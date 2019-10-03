10 Dudley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rent includes water/sewer, landscaping, and snow removal. This home has a full unfinished basement with washer and dryer (not coin operated!) for your use. One bedroom downstairs and two upstairs. Forced hot air heat with pellet stove insert in the fireplace in the living room for supplement heat and ambiance. Double lot provides a great back yard yet is still conveniently located in town.



This is a smoke-free property.



Minimum qualifications to apply:



- Household income must be at least three times the cost of rent.

- Proof of Employment / Verification of Income Required.

- Positive Rental History

- Positive Personal References

- Willingness to consent to criminal background check and/or credit inquiry.

This charming little place is surprisingly spacious inside, boasting 3 bedrooms, a full basement with washer and dryer, garage and storage shed - all on a double lot conveniently located in town. With original hardwood floors and a fireplace, no place is more cozy!