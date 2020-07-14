Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access parking carport courtyard green community

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes in Germantown, Maryland, offers pet friendly, smoke free living on 17 sprawling acres. Our apartments include a private patio or balcony, washer and dryer, accent walls, walk in closets and window coverings, plus optional features such as a fireplace, bay window or den. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community boasts a dog park, 24 hour fitness center, swimming pool, playground, picnic area, car wash station, on site recycling, and community clubhouse. We are close to I 270, Route 118 and public transportation, just 15 minutes to Rockville, 45 minutes to Washington DC and an hour to Baltimore. Nearby, you will find shopping, restaurants and many parks. Minimum FICO score of 570 average score for all leaseholders required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.