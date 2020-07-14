All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes

12840 Locbury Cir · (301) 684-6560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $300 OFF when you move into select apartment homes! *Conditions Apply*
Location

12840 Locbury Cir, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12827G · Avail. Jul 26

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 12827D · Avail. Jul 26

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 12803J · Avail. Jul 19

$1,422

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12K · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 12822E · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 12822H · Avail. Jul 26

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
carport
courtyard
green community
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes in Germantown, Maryland, offers pet friendly, smoke free living on 17 sprawling acres. Our apartments include a private patio or balcony, washer and dryer, accent walls, walk in closets and window coverings, plus optional features such as a fireplace, bay window or den. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community boasts a dog park, 24 hour fitness center, swimming pool, playground, picnic area, car wash station, on site recycling, and community clubhouse. We are close to I 270, Route 118 and public transportation, just 15 minutes to Rockville, 45 minutes to Washington DC and an hour to Baltimore. Nearby, you will find shopping, restaurants and many parks. Minimum FICO score of 570 average score for all leaseholders required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $25/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Covered lot, assigned: $35/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. Street, assigned. Additional parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.
Storage Details: Included in some units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes have any available units?
Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $1,302 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes have?
Some of Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $300 OFF when you move into select apartment homes! *Conditions Apply*
Is Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
