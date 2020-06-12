/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM
129 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woburn, MA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
38 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
North Woburn
20 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
664 sqft
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Walnut Hill
12 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated August 15 at 08:29pm
$
Pawtucketville
Contact for Availability
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 29 at 01:52am
$
North Woburn
Contact for Availability
Westgate
20 Westgate Drive, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Welcome to Westgate Apartments, where you will find more than just a place to live; you will find a place to call home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
Walnut Hill
15 Units Available
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Woburn
1 Unit Available
2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002
2 Inwood Dr, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1430 sqft
**JUST REDUCED** NEW CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX - DEERPOINT AT INWOOD CONDOMINIUMS, WOBURN - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, dining room, living room, patio, granite counters, stainless appliances, laundry in unit, 1 underground parking space, 1 outside parking
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Cummingsville
1 Unit Available
121 Cambridge Rd
121 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Move right into this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condominium. With gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with newer appliances, 2 off street parking spaces and more, this property is immediately ready for occupancy.
Results within 1 mile of Woburn
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:48pm
Wynnmere
9 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Woods Corner
23 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1069 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Burlington Town Center
1 Unit Available
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1060 sqft
This unit, called the Grant, is our twobedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. It is a first floor unit. The rent is including heat and hot water. We are a smoke free and pet free community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
7 Archstone Cir.
7 Archstone Circle, Reading, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1279 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
2 Littles Brook Ct.
2 Littles Brook Court, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1114 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Winchester Town Center
1 Unit Available
7 Conant Rd.
7 Conant Road, Winchester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1580 sqft
This relaxing, modern and beautiful condo provides a perfect space for luxurious living and entertaining with its 3 upper floor decks, lovely kitchen with ample granite counters and breakfast bar, open dining room, and fireplaced living room areas,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
26 winn
26 Winn Street, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1050 sqft
Each updated apartment features central heating and cooling and updated appliances including a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator and self-cleaning ovens.
Results within 5 miles of Woburn
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
North Cambridge
26 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
