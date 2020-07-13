Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

12 Apartments for rent in South Amherst, MA with parking

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of South Amherst
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.
Results within 5 miles of South Amherst
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
23 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 105
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
696 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 309
70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
Results within 10 miles of South Amherst
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 02:15pm
9 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Laurel Ridge, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Northampton, MA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 8 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Sunhill Dr.
4 Sunhill Dr, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
4 Sunhill Dr. Available 08/01/20 Private and Beautiful Single Family in Florence, MA - This beautiful is located on a no-exit street with a very appealing curbside neighborhood. Updated home with many features - perfect for entertaining and privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
180 Amherst Road
180 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
This single family home in Sunderland offers plenty of space and privacy! Comparably spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The sunny eat in kitchen is fully applianced with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
46 Old Amherst Road - 1
46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit in Sunderland. Updated throughout, with hardwood floors, new kitchen, granite counter tops, & much more! Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street Parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Amherst, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Amherst apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

