Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

17 Apartments for rent in West Springfield Town, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Springfield Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a comm... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Forest Park
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 8 at 06:03pm
$
3 Units Available
Trainfield
The Willows
19 Lockhouse Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
800 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Willows offers peaceful apartments in Westfield, MA for rent. Shaded by trees and tucked away from hectic city life, our community is only a short drive to many area conveniences.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 8 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:08pm
2 Units Available
Poverty Plains
Southwood Acres
342 Southwick Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1250 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Springfield
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths!  Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Six Corners
400 Maple St
400 Maple Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
6300 sqft
Historic French Mansion on Maple Hill - Absolute breathtaking historic mansion with over 6000 square feet! 14 rooms, 6 baths and separate Butler and Maid quarters. Set on a 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willimansett
46 Bonner St
46 Bonner Street, Chicopee, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Comfort & Luxury 2BR 1Bath - One of the best spaces available in comfort and luxury! This first floor apartment is renovated from top to bottom, beautiful granite kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor & tile bathroom.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Old Hill
24 Ladd Street
24 Ladd Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Ladd Street in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Springdale
45 Vernon St
45 Vernon Street, Holyoke, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unique City Cottage in Springdale Park! - Do you like city living but could do without the noisy upstairs neighbor? Then this is the place for you! This unique city cottage has been newly remodeled and offers spacious rooms, including a newly

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Heights
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2
35 Narragansett Street, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper Hill
40 Norfolk St
40 Norfolk Street, Springfield, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
*****Rent to own***** our newly renovated multifamily home (up/down duplex).
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
19 Units Available
Thompsonville
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
22 Units Available
Sixteen Acres
Colonial Estates
1 Beacon Cir, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1056 sqft
Quiet complex on 64-acre wooded property. Close to North Branch Park. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Volleyball and tennis courts on site.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Thompsonville
6 Washington Ave
6 Washington Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Renovated 3 Bed 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 22749 Spacious fully renovated three bedroom townhouse style apartment of approximately 1300 square feet.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Bush Hill
150 Hillside Road
150 Hillside Road, Westfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Amazing fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Westfield. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: internet and water.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Springfield Town, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Springfield Town apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

